Nikhil Siddhartha after wedding with the love of his life: 'I'm on cloud nine'

Nikhil Siddartha got married with his longtime girlfriend Dr Pallavi yesterday in a private affair.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who got engaged to his girlfriend Dr Pallavi a couple of months back, tied the knots with her in a private ceremony. They both were dating for more than a year before getting engaged. Since a nationwide lockdown has been imposed to contain the ongoing COVID 19 situation, the wedding ceremony was a private affair. Talking to Hyderabad Times about his wedding, Nikhil said that he was so happy to finally marry the love of his life.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “I’d like to thank everyone for their wishes. I’ve been waiting a long time for this day and I’ve finally joined the married men club. I’m on cloud nine”. The wedding took place yesterday at around 6 am. Since the wedding happened amid lockdown, his relatives were seen wearing masks. Though it was not a big fat ceremony, Nikhil said that he could not be much happier as he has finally married his girlfriend.

On the work front, Nikhil was last seen in Arjun Suravaram. In the film he played an investigative journalist who lost his credentials after his certificates were used for a fake education loan. The release of Arjun Suravaram kept getting postponed from early 2019 due to unknown reasons. The film was set to hit the big screens finally by the end of November. However, it might be postponed further due to the ongoing situation.

Credits :Hyderabad Times

