I, Nobody on OTT: When and where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu’s heist action thriller online

I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 9, 2026. More than a month after its theatrical debut, the heist action thriller is all set to stream online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch I, Nobody

I, Nobody is set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming on August 25, 2026. The official update was shared by the digital platform online with a post captioned, “Now, nobody misses out.” Apart from the Malayalam version, the film will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of I, Nobody

I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, a middle-class government employee who lives with his wife, Meera, and their two daughters, Jia and Amala. Their marriage is already under severe strain due to unresolved personal conflicts.

One day, Rajeevan unexpectedly finds himself trapped inside the Vanchiyoor branch of ISFC Bank during a robbery in which nearly Rs 17 crore is stolen. Under circumstances that are initially unclear, he is forced to accompany the people involved. After the robbers die in a car accident, Rajeevan becomes the prime suspect and finds himself caught between the authorities and a group searching for the missing money.

As the investigation intensifies, Rajeevan is questioned, mistreated, and pursued from all sides. His already fragile family life deteriorates further. Meera loses faith in him and serves him with divorce papers while trying to protect their daughters from the growing danger.

The situation takes a more serious turn when their daughter Jia is kidnapped, bringing the case to the attention of the state administration. At one stage, even senior state officials become involved as the matter gains wider attention.

Will Rajeevan find his daughter, and what truly happened to the stolen money is explored in the climax.

Cast and crew of I, Nobody

I, Nobody stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakim Shajahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nishanth Sagar, Nandu, Jijoy Rajagopal, Khalid Rahman, and many others in key roles.

Directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, the film was produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, while Dinesh Purushothaman handled the cinematography. Ramees MB served as the editor.

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