I, Nobody Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran balances intrigue and cunningness in a fast-paced heist thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Rorschach director Nisam Basheer are collaborating for the first time on the heist action thriller I, Nobody. The upcoming film is slated to hit theaters in July 2026, and the makers have unveiled its first teaser.

I, Nobody Teaser

The teaser for I, Nobody runs for 1 minute and 20 seconds. The glimpse showcases the life of Rajeevan, an ordinary man with a wife and daughter. However, when he becomes the central figure in a bank heist, a mystery begins to unfold around him, making us question whether he is the victim or the mastermind behind the entire robbery.

With intrigue and cunning defining his character, every question seems to tie back to his survival.

Here’s the teaser:

With the teaser confirming Parvathy Thiruvothu as the protagonist’s wife, the film also features Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshathra, Aira, Nishanth Sagar, and others in key roles.

Directed by Nisam Basheer, the film is written by Sameer Abdul. It is bankrolled by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and CV Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments. With music composed by Jakes Bejoy, the film’s visuals are handled by Dinesh Purushothaman, while Ramees MB serves as the editor.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in a lead role in the action drama Vilaayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar. Based on a novel of the same name, the film received mixed responses from audiences and critics and is yet to be released on OTT platforms.

The actor recently made a cameo appearance in the Tovino Thomas-starrer Pallichattambi. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the film featured him in the role of Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar.

Looking ahead, the actor recently completed a schedule for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Prithviraj playing the main antagonist, Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead. This time-travel adventure is slated for release on April 7, 2027.

Moreover, he is currently filming the action thriller Khalifa, which is scheduled to release on August 20, 2026, coinciding with Onam this year.

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