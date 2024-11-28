‘I vehemently say...’: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son REACTS against using AI to replicate his father’s voice

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s contribution to the Indian music industry is irreplaceable and remains iconic for all the right reasons even today. While he is no longer alive, his legacy keeps on. Recently, his son SP Charan stated that he won't allow the practice of using artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate his father’s voice in songs and music albums.

Speaking with Vikatan, SP Charan revealed being approached by many composers seeking permission to use his father’s voice generated via artificial intelligence. The artist revealed having vehemently denied all such requests as he believes that his father was an icon who will always deserve to stay in the same spot.

SP Charan said, “Many people have approached me asking permission to use my father's voice using AI. I vehemently say no. My family and myself do not want his voice to be heard in any Tom, Dick and Harry's music. Even if it's a responsible music director with a clarity in thoughts, I say no. He is there. Let him be.”

Moving on, SPB’s son also took a dig at the makers of Rajinikanth’s film Vettaiyan, who reutilised the original track of Manasilaayo sung by Malaysia Vasudevan through AI and used it in the recently released film.

SP Charan openly condemned such a move and shared that even though the original song of the iconic singer had been re-developed using AI, it still lacks the true essence, emotions and originality of the voice.

He said, “You cannot replicate those songs. You can replicate the voice, but you cannot replicate the emotion that comes with listening to those songs nowadays.”

Well, the song Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan was originally sung by Malaysia Vasudevan way back and it was repurposed through AI by composer Anirudh Ravichander after 27 years.

The track became an immediate hit as Rajinikanth’s moves and fiery energy did complete justice to the banger. Anirudh also made a special appearance in the song as he shook a leg with the superstar.

For the unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at the age of 74 in September 2020.

