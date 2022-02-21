'I wanna reproduce you': Samantha schools a fan who asked her a weird question, gives an EPIC reply

If you follow Samantha Ruth Prabhu on social media, you might know that the actress is quite active on Instagram. She often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life and engages with them every once in a while. Speaking of which, earlier today, the actress had a question-and-answer session with them on her Instagram stories. While she was flooded with a lot of queries from netizens, one such query baffled her. Nevertheless, she had an epic response for it.

A few hours back, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and engaged in an ask-me-anything session with her followers. She put up the questions feature on her stories and wrote, “Ask me anything ?Well not anything .Only the Qs I would like to answer”. While she received several questions in response, one particular fan had a weird query for her. It read, “Have you reproduced cuz I wanna reproduce u”. Well, the actress had quite an epic reply. She schooled the fan as she wrote, “How to use ‘reproduce’ in a sentence. Should have googled that first ?”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Samantha has been sharing stunning pictures on the ‘gram. Recently, she shared a beautiful photograph as she spent time with her bestie on the beach. The other day, the Oh Baby put up pictures of herself in a red swimsuit, as she spent time by a waterfall.

On the work front, Samantha will soon be seen in the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntala helmed by Gunasekhar. Today, the actress dropped the first look of her as a beautiful princess in white, thus taking the internet by storm.