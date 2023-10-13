‘I want to push the envelope’: Lakshmi Manchu talks about shifting base to Mumbai, exploring opportunities

Lakshmi Manchu, a prominent actress who works in Telugu cinema, has left her comfort zone in Hyderabad to embrace the dynamic opportunities that Mumbai has to offer. She has shifted her base to Mumbai and is ready to audition for diverse roles and approach production houses in pursuit of engaging projects.

Recently, the actress hosted a star-studded birthday party in Mumbai, which was attended by some of the entertainment industry biggies, including Sushmita Sen, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Kubbra Sait, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, and Rana Daggubati.

Check the post below:

Lakshmi Manchu shifts base to Mumbai

Lakshmi, who has played versatile roles in projects like Anaganaga O Dheerudu, W/O Ram, Chandamama Kathalu, and Dongata opened up about why she wishes to explore various characters in other industries.

Speaking with Mid-Day, the actress said, "I had to give Mumbai an honest shot. In the south, I have explored a wide range of roles, but I want to push the envelope. My lineage is a double-edged sword. My roles in the south come with certain limitations. In Mumbai, the range of work is wider. I am ready to explore web series and movies."

Manchu said that she wants to give her career a fresh start. "I’m open to auditions, and will hop from office to office for meetings. I’m not a star kid in Mumbai. There is substantial cross-industry work happening, and it’s a good time for me to start afresh," she added.

Lakshmi Manchu opens up about support from parents

Lakshmi revealed her parents had mixed reactions to her decision to move to Mumbai. Her mother, her unwavering pillar of support, stood by her side throughout. Her father, the legendary actor Mohan Babu, however, had reservations about her move to Mumbai.

Lakshmi recalled the initial conversation with her parents, saying, "First, I said I was thinking of going back to Los Angeles. My mom panicked. Then I told her that I’ll shift to Mumbai. Mom has always been my biggest champion. Dad said ‘Why Mumbai? There is mafia. He had fears like every father who doesn’t want his daughter to leave home."

Lakshmi Manchu’s professional front

Lakshmi was last seen in Mohanlal's Monster, which marked her debut in the Malayalam film industry. She will next be seen in the Adiparvam movie, an intriguing period drama set from 1974 to 1990.

ALSO READ: Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s private birthday bash: Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu join