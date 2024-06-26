'I was born with angry face', says Shruti Haasan as she shares glimpse of her boxing session at home; VIDEO

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan currently has her hands full with the filming of her action-packed movie Dacoit. The shooting schedule is taking place in Hyderabad opposite Adivi Sesh.

Amidst her hectic schedule, Haasan gave a glimpse into her daily grind with a training session. She shared videos on her Instagram story, playfully captioning them with, "I was born with (Enraged Face) emoji."

The videos showcase the Salaar actress fully geared in boxing attire, focused on her practice, and enjoying the session with a smile alongside her trainer.

Shruti Haasan takes boxing lesson at home

Haasan is active on social media, where she enjoys sharing updates about her daily life and professional projects. She occasionally engages with her fans through "Ask me something" sessions to interact directly with her devotees.

Recently, the actress garnered attention for her bold response during an interactive session on Instagram. When a user attempted to stir up the north-south feud by asking her to speak in a South Indian accent, she replied firmly, addressing the issue.

The Waltair Veerayya actress kept calm and replied in an appropriate manner calling the behavior “micro racism” and adding, “It’s not ok when you look at us and say idli dosa sambar either. And no you don’t imitate us well so don’t try and be funny.”

Shruti Haasan upcoming movies

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films.

The film featured a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others.

Up next, she will star in Salaar Part 2. The film starring Prabhas is currently in production and is scheduled for release in 2025.

