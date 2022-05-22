I was forced to act in Naane Varuven, says Selvaraghavan; Opens up on Saani Kaayidham success & Pudhupettai 2

Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham, which was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, is one of those movies that set an exemplary example of "Good Content Has No Language Barriers, and director-actor Selvaraghavan thinks 'it is a reminder that a cinema like this also exits."

"We have always been watching different kinds of films and can't pinpoint a particular genre but I think, this (Saani Kaayidhan) is a reminder, this is the type of film and this is more we need to get into. Yes, it is a reminder that a cinema like this also exits," said NGK fame director when asked if movies like Saani Kaayidham can help to develop the taste for such genre film if we can see the primal truth.

The film follows a heart-wrenching journey of Ponni played by (Keerthy Suresh) while Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past, plays her stepbrother. "You have a sister like Ponni and Arun (director), who has presented it in a very beautiful and subtle way, not crying or expressing much but very subtle... I loved that part the most," says Selva as he opened up on a major takeaway from the film.

The Kollywood director also went on to express his thoughts on Keerthy's performance in the film and called her a 'great actor'.

"Reception is really very good by the audience for her character and I'm not telling this because I want the audience to watch the film but you have to watch the great actress coming alive. It is a very good experience and sometimes when one gets a good role they get a chance to showcase and this movie is that. She is a great actor and one more time she has proved how well she can act. That's what cinema is all about," said Selvaraghavan.

Cinematographer Yamini Yagnamurthy has done a fantastic job in the film and some monochrome shots in flashbacks are proof. Showering praises on her, he says, "Very first day when I saw Yamini working, I couldn't get the chance to tell her but in my head, I was sure she is super talented. After the movie's release, I reminded her that I told her that she will be big and she has that patience, she fights for every single shot. The most beautiful thing is I never saw her giving a shot at how difficult it is but she will fight for it. I have never seen a hardworking woman like Yamini in my life. She is somebody else when it comes to making a film."

Up next, it is Naane Varuven starring Dhanush. Helmed by Selvaraghavan, the film will see Dhanush in a double role, confirms the director. "Expect the unexpected and I hope the audience will like the film," assures Selva.

Selvaraghavan is not only helming the project but is also a part of the film as an actor. He spills the beans on the same saying, "Last minute the actor didn't turn up and my entire unit forced me to do it and it was not my intention. Because tomorrow morning it was shoot and there was no one for the role and it is a very important character. There was no pre-planning."

Pudhupettai 2 in the making?

Sharing an update on Aayirathil Oruvan 2 and Pudhupettai 2, Selvaraghavan confirms the idea is on cards: "A lot of people want the sequel, when the right time comes will do it. Depends what turn life takes, it can happen tomorrow also or can take time."

"Something excites me I will definitely take it up as an actor," the Kaadhal Konden director signs off.

