'I will never marry': Raj Tarun opens up on controversy with ex-girlfriend Lavanya during Tiragabadara Saami's promotion

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

After Purushottamudu, Raj Tarun is gearing up for the release of his next film, Tiragabadara Saami. In a promotional event for the film, the actor, in the middle of a legal battle with a former girlfriend, opened up about the case.

Raj Tarun addresses controversy with ex-gf, wishes NOT to marry ever

Raj Tarun who has hit the headlines for the ongoing controversy with his ex-girlfriend Lavanya, has once again broken his silence on the case. During the promotions of Tiragabadara Saami, he addressed the same.

Raj Tarun emphasized that he will continue the legal battle until he gets justice. As per Telugu 123, he said, “I am not against Lavanya. I am against her allegations. I have more proof than what Lavanya is claiming to have. I am afraid of marriage. I have decided to never marry.”

Further, the Orey Bujjiga actor talked about skipping his last film Purushottamudu’s promotions and reasoned it with being distraught over the allegations leveled against him. Moreover, he put a full stop to speculations about him fleeing the city.

For the unversed, Raj’s next film, Tiragabadara Saami, is slated for its theatrical release on August 2 and features him with Malvi Malhotra.

What’s Raj Tarun’s controversial case?

Telugu young actor Raj Tarun has landed in legal soup after his former girlfriend filed a cheating case against him. Lavanya, his ex-girlfriend and live-in-partner accused Raj of having an affair with a Mumbai-based model named Malvi Malhotra.

Recently, alleged intimate chats between the two were also leaked, which complicated the case against the actor. As reports say, Lavanya filed an FIR at Narsinghi police station, alleging that Raj made false marriage promises and later deceived her.

Further, she complained that the actor’s close associates have been giving her death threats and forcing her to end the relationship with Raj.

Later, Raj also reacted to the matter and accused Lavanya of blackmailing him. He said that she has been under the addictive influence of substances. Moreover, Raj Tarun also alleged that she has been dating another person for some time now and that he can prove the same.

What do you have to say about the controversy? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

