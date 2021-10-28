I wish you get people back to the theaters: Allu Arjun congratulates Sooryavanshi’s team for the release

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and Ajay Devgn lead Sooryavanshi is finally releasing in the cinemas on 5 November. Sooryavanshi has been delayed twice previously due to the pandemic and is now coming to cinemas on Diwali. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun spoke about the film at an event and congratulated the team for the release. Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared the video. In his speech, Allu said, “ I really wish from the whole of South India, all the best to the entire team of Sooryavanshi. I really wish you get people back to theaters and everybody gets back to the cinema and watch this entertainment”.

Whilst sharing the video, Rohit thanked Allu Arjun for the shoutout. Rohit wrote in the caption, “As I said earlier, it’s not my film, it’s OUR film. Thank you for the love and support my brother. Wish you ALL THE BEST FOR PUSHPA, you are a rockstar”. Allu Arjun commented on the video and wrote, “Most welcome Rohit Ji! Hope “OUR” film brings back people to theatres again. And we bring back those entertaining times again. Positive that this will pave way for all of us”. Aalim Hakim also took to the comment section and mentioned heart emojis.

Take a look:

Makers of Sooryavanshi recently released their latest romantic song ‘Mere Yaara’. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "When her one smile makes you smile…let’s cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow." The song is crooned by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh and the music is composed by Kaushik-Guddu and Akasha. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag.

