I would love to work with Ajith, Vijay, Allu Arjun and Karthi: Rohit Shetty
During the trailer launch event of Cirkus , director Rohit Shetty talked about making a film with South stars like Ajith Kumar, Allu Arjun, Karthi and others.
Today on 2nd December the cast and crew of the Bollywood drama Cirkus attended the star-studded trailer launch event for the film. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is also a part of the cast as the leading lady. At the event, director Rohit Shetty talked about making a film with South stars.
The director revealed that he would love to work with Ajith Kumar, Allu Arjun, Karthi, among others. He was quoted saying, "I would love to make a film with everyone from the South. I would love to work with Ajith, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Karthi, and everyone else."
When Rohit Shetty was asked about fans wanting to see Ranveer Singh and Vijay Joseph together, the filmmaker said, “I will try to bring them together”
