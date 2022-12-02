I would love to work with Ajith, Vijay, Allu Arjun and Karthi: Rohit Shetty

Today on 2nd December the cast and crew of the Bollywood drama Cirkus attended the star-studded trailer launch event for the film. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde is also a part of the cast as the leading lady. At the event, director Rohit Shetty talked about making a film with South stars.

The director revealed that he would love to work with Ajith Kumar, Allu Arjun, Karthi, among others. He was quoted saying, "I would love to make a film with everyone from the South. I would love to work with Ajith, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Karthi, and everyone else."