I&B ministry issues regulation for TV channels after Rakul Preet Singh moves Delhi High Court: Report

The advisory issued by the I&B ministry reportedly states that all the television channels will have to go by the rules of the Programme and Advertising Codes as per prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The latest news reports state that the I&B ministry issues has issued regulation for the TV channels with respect to the Programme Code. The I&B ministry has issued a regulation that all private TV channels had to comply with the Programme Code after the southern actress Rakul Preet Singh had moved to Delhi High Court. Previously, it was reported that the Indian 2 actress had moved to Delhi High Court for restricting the publishing, broadcasting and printing articles about her in relation to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late actor's death case is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

The advisory issued by the I&B ministry reportedly states that all the television channels will have to go by the rules of the Programme and Advertising Codes as per prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Furthermore, the news reports also go on to state that the I & B ministry's advisory mentions that the content broadcasted cannot contain any kind of obscenity, defamatory matter, false or deliberate, or any kind of suggestive implications.

As per the news reports, the High Court had stated in its order from September 17 that the media reports and media outlets will maintain restraint while broadcasting and publishing news reports and follow the regulations stated under the Programme Code.

