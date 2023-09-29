I&B Ministry reacts to Vishal's Rs 6.5 lacs CBFC bribe allegation in Mark Antony Hindi censorship

Yesterday, Vishal took to social media and accused CBFC Mumbai of demanding a bribe of Rs 6.5 lacs for the Hindi censor of Mark Antony. The actor did not just make an accusation; he also released proof to validate his claims. Now, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has released a statement on the grave issue of corruption.

The official X handle (formerly Twitter) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wrote, ‘The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in @producers_guild @motionpictures’

ALSO READ: ‘You are here only because...': Atlee's wife Priya pens heartening note as Jawan-helmer completes ten years in films