Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Review: A film that could have been an edgy thriller but isn't

Title: Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu

Cast: Sushanth A, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others

Director: S Darshan

Rating: 2/5

How often do we see a home invasion thriller in Telugu? The genre is nearly absent in the universe of Telugu cinema. 'Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu' is not exactly a home invasion film, but it attempts to infuse the elements of a home invasion thriller, consciously or otherwise. A thinker once said that home invasion films "reflect a sense that the outside world is more dangerous and unpredictable than ever before." The film under review has that feature, at least potentially. In the hands of an intelligent director, it would have been a part-crime thriller, too. But writer-director S Darshan has made it as a semi-comedy, where the situational humour in the supposedly tense segments borders on the slapstick.

Arun (Sushanth) falls in love with Meena (Meenakshi Chaudhary), his colleague at an architecture company. Now, Meena is the sister of Narasimha Yadav (Venkat), a good-natured politician. When Arun goes to Meena's house to spend some private time in the absence of her family members, he unwittingly enters the house of a TV serial artist named Jhansi in the same building. A group of mysterious robbers has been haunting the colony already and a crime committed by them comes to embroil Arun. Can he find an escape?

Admittedly, the premise of the film has been inspired by a true incident. The writing department makes the proceedings overly unrealistic by infusing a roster of quirky gags. Ironically, it's the scenes that carry no direct bearing on the main story that are somewhat enjoyable. Vennela Kishore as a bike dealer is fun to watch, while Harish Koyalagundla as Arun's friend is hilarious in a scene where he has to literally dig into the drainage. Sunil, who was recently seen in 'Kanabadutaledu', is a hoot in a guest appearance.

Besides some contrived coincidences (that involve Arun's mother, played by Aishwarya), 'IVNR' is marred by a pedestrian background score (by Pravin Lakkaraju). Had the BGM been moody, the tension would have been built up thoroughly.

The film feels better when Sushanth's character is not around. His character acquires a gravitas of its own in the pre-climax and climax. It's a failure of the execution that the potential is not milked even haltingly. Casting a comedian like Abhinav Gomatam in a serious role is also a clever casting choice that the film makes. But the likes of Venkat and Ravi Varma have been miscast.

'IVNR' deploys the bad cop versus commoner trope to a mediocre effect. The wrong-headed Rudra and the suspicious Bhushan would have taken the narration to the next level had their characterizations been edgy. The storyline is decent; had the twists been executed with imagination, this film would have actualized its potential.

The story builds a sentimental vibe around the Royal Enfield. After Arun owns one, the film takes a smart leap, something that makes the linear screenplay acquire a semblance of thrill. But the opportunity lent by this intelligent screenplay design comes undone by the poor pacing in the following segments.

All in all, 'IVNR' badly needed a fundamental reimagination at the writing stage.