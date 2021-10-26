This iconic PIC of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni is a perfect throwback treat

The young actor in Tollywood share a great comrade as they party together and also support each other in films as well. Well, we have got an iconic pic of the three most dashing and famous stars of Tollywood in one frame and it is a perfect Tuesday throwback.

During Akhil's movie Mr Manju, Jr NTR and Ram Charan came together along with him and had a gala time. A photo shared by Akhil featuring NTR and Charan holding in 2019 went viral. Sharing the photo, Akhil called the most powerful 'tag team'

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Akhil wrote “And then this happened ! the most powerful tag team I know thanks for the support my brothers from other mothers #boyswillbeboys”

This picture took the internet by fire by then as it is the first photo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR together after announcing the pan Indian film RRR with SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Akhil just scored a massive success with his recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor. He is busy next with Surender Reddy's Agent, which will break his chocolate boy image.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South & rejecting movies; Calls Fahadh Faasil 'Superb'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have wrapped up the RRR shoot and are waiting for the release, which is set to release on January 7, 2022. Charan and NTR have pan-Indian films with Prashanth Neel for their next.