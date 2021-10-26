This iconic PIC of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni is a perfect throwback treat

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:43 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
ram charan,Akhil Akkineni,jr ntr,South
This iconic PIC of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Akhil Akkineni is a perfect throwback treat
Advertisement

The young actor in Tollywood share a great comrade as they party together and also support each other in films as well. Well, we have got an iconic pic of the three most dashing and famous stars of Tollywood in one frame and it is a perfect Tuesday throwback. 

During Akhil's movie Mr Manju, Jr NTR and Ram Charan came together along with him and had a gala time. A photo shared by Akhil featuring NTR and Charan holding in 2019 went viral. Sharing the photo, Akhil called the most powerful 'tag team' 

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Akhil wrote “And then this happened ! the most powerful tag team I know thanks for the support my brothers from other mothers #boyswillbeboys” 

This picture took the internet by fire by then as it is the first photo of Ram Charan and Jr NTR together after announcing the pan Indian film RRR with SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Akhil just scored a massive success with his recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor. He is busy next with Surender Reddy's Agent, which will break his chocolate boy image.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South & rejecting movies; Calls Fahadh Faasil 'Superb'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR have wrapped up the RRR shoot and are waiting for the release, which is set to release on January 7, 2022. Charan and NTR have pan-Indian films with Prashanth Neel for their next.

Advertisement

Credits: Akhil Akkineni Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
20w 20 Watt 7mm Hot Melt Glue Gun With On Off Switch And Led Indicator (free 10 Transparent Glue Sticks)

20w 20 Watt 7mm Hot Melt Glue Gun With On Off Switch And Led Indicator (free 10 ...

₹209.00
₹999.00 (79%)
 Buy Now
View All