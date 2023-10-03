Iconic reunion: Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170 after 32 years

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar170, has been receiving a lot of hype, owing to the ensemble cast that is part of the film. The film is speculated to be an entertainer, complete with action, and a message as well, and is hoped to leave the fans ‘Rajinified’.

Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast of Thalaivar 170

In the latest update related to the film, the makers have taken to social media to announce that the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan would be a part of the film as well. The news has sent fans into a frenzy, at the opportunity of seeing the two big-shots sharing the screen space after thirty-two long years. The last time the duo were seen together in a film was in the 1991 film Hum.

Check out the announcement by Lyca Productions:

More about Hum

Hum was a 1991 action film, helmed by Mukul Anand. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda in the lead roles, with Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Danny Denzongpa, and more, appearing in prominent roles. Kader Khan also wrote the dialogues for the film. The music for the film was composed by the famous duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, known for films like Mr. India, Saudagar, Ram Lakhan, and more.

About Thalaivar 170

Thalaivar 170 marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film features an ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, and more, apart from Thalaivar and Big B. It is speculated that the Darbar actor will be seen portraying the role of a police officer in the film, although there has been no official confirmation regarding this. The film is produced by Lyca Productions, and the music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Thalaivar 171

The Petta actor will next be seen in a movie, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, which would be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, and has Anirudh Ravichander taking care of the music. Additionally, the stunt duo Anbariv will be in charge of the action direction for the film.

