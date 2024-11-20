Iconic Throwback Pic Inside: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Mammootty, and Ajith Kumar's bonding from Kandukondain Kandukondain sets screams REUNION

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stellar performance in the Tamil romance comedy Kandukondain Kandukondain back in the year 2000. It starred Tabu, Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, and Abbas in pivotal roles. Directed by Rajiv Menon, the film not only brought some of the most talented actors together for a frame but also sowed seeds for a strong friendship between them.

Well, in this article, we will walk down memory lane and revisit an unseen frame from the sets of the film, which spoke volumes about the bonding between the stars.

Back on May 5, 2020, Kandukondain Kandukondain clocked 20 years of release and the filmmaker Rajiv Menon shared an unseen behind-the-scenes footage of the cast of the film, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu, Ajith Kumar, Mammootty and Abbas, as they fussed over and laughed aloud while posing for a perfect frame.

What struck attention at the very first glance was none other than the glimpse of a young Aishwarya Rai, who looked simply stunning in a white saree, and twinned with the other actors. Her elegance seeped through the sophisticated look while her impeccable beauty blew all minds.

Check out the post here:

Along with the glimpse, Rajiv Menon also penned a long caption expressing gratitude for the immense love people poured on the timeless classic film and the successes it bagged.

He penned, “Grateful to the dynamic cast and crew that brought this film to life! The timeless melodies by @arrahman and penned by #Vairamuthu. Thank you to the audiences all around the world who have made this film stand the test of time with their endearing love. Truly humbled ! Thank you @thevcreations.”

Well, besides the amazing cinematography, the film’s musical score by AR Rahman also bagged a special spot in the hearts of many, and the melodious tunes resonated amongst generations of listeners.

The film earned a massive response at the box office right after its release and the makers distributed dubbed versions worldwide. The film also received several awards, including a National Film Award and two Filmfare South Awards.

