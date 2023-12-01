‘Idea of making Salaar had come to my mind 15 years ago’: Director Prashanth Neel on Prabhas starrer

Prabhas starrer film Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel is set to drop on the big screens later this month with the film already setting up humongous anticipation and excitement over the same.

With just moments away from the trailer dropping and we experience many more details about the film, it was reported by director Prashanth Neel in a recent interview that he had the film in his mind about 15 years ago, He also added how they wrapped up the shoot in 114 days.

Prashanth Neel talks about Salaar’s idea

In a recent interview, KGF director Prashanth Neel was caught commenting about the first idea of Salaar. The director revealed that he initially had the idea for Salaar around 15 years ago, but right after his 1st film Ugramm starring Sri Murali in the leading role the director got busy with KGF.

"The idea of making the film Salaar had come to my mind 15 years ago, but after making my 1st film, Ugramm, I got busy with KGF, which took me almost 8 years to make," said Neel in an interview recently.

Moreover, Neel also disclosed that Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire took them about 114 days to complete. The film was mostly shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, then some portions in Singaneri Mines which is five hours away from Hyderabad. The team also shot some scenes of the film in South Ports, Mangalore Port, and Vizag Port along with a small portion in Europe.

More about Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, written and directed by Prashanth Neel features an ensemble cast of actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many more in prominent roles. Gadar 2 fame Simrat Kaur is also doing a special item song in the film.

The film is slated for a December 22nd, 2023 theatrical release, with music by Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni. The film is being distributed across the nation by various major production companies.

Salaar is also making use of a specialized "Dark Centric" color grading process intended to lend visual grit and a stylistic edge to the action genre film. This promises to make Salaar India's first film to fully utilize the Dark Centric color treatment in its visual language and tone.

