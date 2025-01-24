Identity OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer action thriller online

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie Identity is all set to hit the streaming service soon after releasing in theaters back on January 2, 2025. The action thriller flick is directed by duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.

When and where to watch Identity

The movie Identity is making its OTT debut on the streaming platform Zee5 from January 31, 2025. The official confirmation of the same was made by the platform itself through a post on their X (formerly Twitter) handle which read, “Unravel the mystery! #Identity streams on ZEE5 from 31st January. Don’t miss the twists and suspense! PREMIERES 31st JANUARY.”

The post also specifies that the movie would be available in languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu, with a Hindi version likely to follow later.

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Identity

The action-thriller Identity features the story of Haran Shankar, a part-time martial artist who suffers from OCD due to his abusive father. As the film centers around a series of crimes taking place in the city, an eyewitness with a photographic memory becomes the sole lead for the investigation.

With time running out, the investigating officer enlists Haran's help, as he is also adept at sketching thanks to his mother’s artistic skills. However, things take a stark turn as the intense mystery deepens, and the truth is finally revealed.

Cast and crew of Identity

The film Identity features Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan, and several other prominent actors.

Advertisement

Directed by the Forensic duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the movie is based on a script written by the directors themselves. The film’s music, including tracks and background scores, is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Additionally, the cinematography is handled by Akhil George, while the editing is completed by Chaman Chakko. Upon its release, the movie received mixed reviews but eventually became a commercial success in theaters.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh and husband Antony Thattil bring out their inner Malayalees in breathtaking post-wedding pics; Kajal Aggarwal reacts