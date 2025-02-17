Identity: Producer of Malayalam actioner defends Tovino Thomas against buzz of charging extravagant fees

Tovino Thomas delivered a spectacular performance with his last release, Identity. The Akhil Paul, Anas Khan directorial starring Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai in other pivotal roles has been appreciated widely by the audience and, in fact, has been doing superbly upon its OTT release as well.

However, rumors have been rife for quite some time that Tovino Thomas charged an exorbitant fee for the project.

It all started when a notable director made a statement about the budget of the movie shooting up all due to the excessive charges taken home by the Forensic actor. He also claimed that Tovino had allegedly proposed a promotional stint for Identity in which a helicopter would be used.

And now, the producer of the Malayalam action flick, Raju Malliath, defended against all such reports. According to Cinema Express, he highlighted how Tovino was not the one who suggested a helicopter campaign for the movie in the first place.

Moreover, he lauded the actor for showing an impeccable mark of goodwill when he proposed to provide financial assistance to the makers, even though his own remuneration for the movie was pending.

Tovino further not only assured to do a film with the same production house in the future to mitigate losses, if any, earned by Identity, but even helped the film get a big distribution company on board after the original one stepped out.

Recalling their conversation, Raju said, “Tovino never insisted on or suggested such a promotional campaign. When I expressed my gratitude, he simply said, ‘This is our film, brother.’”

Moving on, Tovino Thomas is now all set to play a crucial role in the Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed upcoming movie L2: Empuraan. He would also be a part of Yash’s highly-anticipated movie Toxic.