Identity Twitter review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai's movie in theaters

Identity has finally hit the big screens today, January 2. Directed by the duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the film features Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and Vinay Rai in lead roles. With its release, fans have been rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the crime thriller flick. If you are also planning to watch this movie in theaters, then do not miss out reading these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

A social media user reviewed Identity and wrote, "#Identity Nerup maari first half. Technically top notch in everything, thrilling moments from start.. Visual quality n making."

Another netizen praised the screenplay of the Tovino starrer and posted on X, "Superb story line with an engaging screenplay so far. A slow burn kind of Crime Thriller. Superb characterization for TovinoThomas, Trisha & Vinay. Technically brilliant with superb visuals & BGM. Interval Point ends with some excitement of Twist."

Meanwhile, one user called it a decent watch and penned, "Slowly Started, Then Burned Into Mystery Mood When First Act End's & Maintain That Engagement Till Interval."

A moviegoer loved the performance of Tovino, Trisha and Vinay in Identity. The person wrote, "Superb First Half with Engaging Screen Play..Technically Top Notch with Visually stunning..Tovino Thomas ,Trisha done their roles superbly where rest cast were good..Interval Block is SUPERB.."

"Superb & engaging! No lags, top-notch visuals, and Tovino Thomas delivers a stellar performance. The interval block is a show-stealer. A technically brilliant and visually stunning experience so far," read another review.

Advertisement

Most of the viewers found Identity to be an engaging film. They thought that the first half of the movie was quite interesting and kept them hooked to the big screens.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Identity follows a chilling crime in Coimbatore. A ruthless criminal hunts down victims with brutal efficiency. During the investigation, a blackmail scheme is exposed, triggering a series of events. A witness with a photographic memory appears. This witness may hold the key to solving the crimes. With the help of a sketch artist, they must identify the culprit before it’s too late.

ALSO READ: Identity Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai hunt culprit based on flashy memories and sketches