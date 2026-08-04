Idhayam Murali OTT Release: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali’s coming-of-age romantic drama online

Idhayam Murali, starring Atharvaa Murali in the lead role, was released in theaters on July 10, 2026. Nearly a month after its theatrical debut, the film is all set to make its digital premiere. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Idhayam Murali

Idhayam Murali is slated to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on August 7, 2026. The film's official listing is now available on the platform.

Official trailer and plot of Idhayam Murali

Idhayam Murali begins on the eve of Idhayam "Idhaya" Murali's arranged wedding, as he rushes from New York to India with his friends. During the flight, he recounts his life story to a stranger after they accidentally switch phones.

Growing up alongside his best friends, Dravid and Prabhu, Idhaya repeatedly fails to confess his feelings to the women he loves. As a child, he develops an innocent crush on his teacher, Geetha Miss. Years later, he falls for Samantha, only to be left confused after discovering that she has an identical twin sister, Samyuktha. In college, he falls in love with doctor Amudha but once again lets the opportunity slip away when she leaves to pursue her career.

As an adult and the CEO of his uncle's television network, Idhaya reunites with Samantha at a friend's wedding and realizes he still loves her. However, a series of mishaps prevents him from confessing his feelings before she leaves for New York. Later, despite becoming engaged to Adhithi, he travels to New York hoping to win Samantha back, but his engagement is exposed before he gets the chance to explain himself.

Back in India, Idhaya decides he cannot go through with his wedding. Moments before the ceremony is completed, the stranger convinces Idhaya's uncle to call off the marriage after learning about Idhaya's true feelings. It is then humorously revealed that the woman everyone believed to be Samantha at the wedding was actually her twin sister, Samyuktha.

Months later, while on a space mission, Samantha challenges Idhaya to finally confess his love during a video call. With only seconds remaining before the connection ends, Idhaya once again fails to say the words, leaving their love story unresolved and open to connection, eventually.

Cast and crew of Idhayam Murali

Idhayam Murali stars Atharvaa Murali in the lead role, with Fahadh Faasil appearing in an extended cameo. The cast also includes Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan, Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Jonita Gandhi, and others in key roles. Malavika Mohanan also makes a special appearance.

The film is directed and produced by Aakash Baskaran and co-written by him alongside S. Ramana Girivasan and Dravid Selvam. Thaman has composed the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai have handled the cinematography. Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

ALSO READ: Suriya47: Suriya confirms triple release in 2026 as Jithu Madhavan directorial likely to hit big screens by year-end