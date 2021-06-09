Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum Song: Nayanthara starrer track from Netrikann is a much needed dose of positivity

Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum song will help you to soothe your soul. The song is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.

The much-awaited first lyrical song Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum from Nayanthara starrer Netrikann is finally out. Sung by Sid Sriram and written by Karthik Netha, this track is sure to give you the much-needed dose of positivity that you're looking for. Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum song will help you to soothe your soul and heal your mind in the best way possible. The song is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan.

Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum track is getting a good response from the audience on Twitter already. The moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's next in store for them. Directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval, the film is produced by Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures. The teaser of the film itself has set high expectations. Netrikann also has Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan among others.

Meanwhile, check out the song below:

Meanwhile, there are speculations about the film's OTT release due to the pandemic. However, the makers are yet to react on the same.

Nayanthara has collaborated with her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan for an upcoming rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, also starring Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and the team has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Chennai ahead of the second wave lockdown.

