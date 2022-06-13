Idimuzhakkam: First look poster of GV Prakash and Gayathrie starrer released; WATCH

Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday released the first look of director Seenu Ramasamy's upcoming action entertainer 'Idimuzhakkam', featuring actors GV Prakash and Gayathrie in the lead.

The first look poster has GV Prakash sporting a rustic look and holding a dagger.

The film, which is being produced by Skyman Films International Kalaimagan Mubarak, has music by NR Raghunanthan and lyrics by Kaviperarsu Vairamuthu.

Apart from GV Prakash Kumar and Gayathrie, the others in the star cast include Saranya Ponvannan, MS Bhaskar and Aruldoss. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who released the first look of the film on his Twitter timeline, said, "Happy to launch Seenu Ramasamy's 'Idimuzhakkam' First Look."

The first look of the film was released by the unit on Monday to coincide with the birthday of the film's hero GV Prakash.

Soon after Udhayanidhi Stalin released the first look, GV Prakash tweeted, "Blessed and grateful to recieve all your wishes. Thank you is not enough. Here is the first look of my next, Seenu Ramasamy's 'Idimuzhakkam' First Look."

