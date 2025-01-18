Idly Kadai maker Aakash Baskaran REVIEWS Dhanush’s directorial flick Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam; calls it a ‘cute film’

Dhanush’s 3rd directorial film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK is slated to release in theaters on February 21, 2025. As the movie is close to hitting theaters soon, Idly Kadai’s producer Aakash Baskaran reviews the film ahead of its release.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the producer said, “Watched Neek, Wowww superbbb, feel good, cute film. Sure shot Blockbusterrrrrr.” In response to the same, Dhanush has also replied with his gratitude-filled words.

The movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (aka NEEK) is a coming-of-age romantic comedy co-written, produced, and directed by Dhanush. The film features the actor’s nephew, Pavish, in the lead role, marking his debut in cinema.

Besides him, the movie boasts an ensemble cast of actors such as Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and many more in key roles.

The film, which is touted as “a usual love story,” was initially supposed to be helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth in 2016, with Dhanush in the lead role. However, as the project did not materialize, the actor borrowed the script and revived the project with himself as the director.

The film was initially planned to be released on February 7, 2025, a week ahead of Valentine’s Day; however, it was later postponed to February 21. The movie also marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture, following his previous films Pa Paandi and Raayan.

Looking ahead, Dhanush is set to appear in the film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, which features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna as co-leads, has already revealed a few intriguing character glimpses.

Furthermore, Dhanush is also directing and starring in the film Idly Kadai , marking his fourth venture as a director. The film is touted to be a feel-good drama rooted in a village backdrop. It is said to feature actors such as Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and many others in supporting roles.

In addition to these projects, the actor is set to collaborate with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy and is also rumored to reunite with Vaathi director Venky Atluri.

