Idly Kadai: Makers of Dhanush starrer unveil a boxing premise in a new look from the movie feat Arun Vijay

The makers of Dhanush-starrer Idly Kadai have unveiled a new look from the movie, featuring actor Arun Vijay in a key role. While there was speculation about the Vanangaan actor playing a character in the movie, it now seems to be confirmed.

As the makers confirm Arun Vijay’s presence in the movie, the new poster features him essaying the role of a boxer. Moreover, the same look also depicts Dhanush appearing as his coach, presenting a contrasting take from the previous posters of the film.

Sharing the new look on social media, the makers wrote, “Here we go, Arun Vijay in the house! #IdlyKadai,” and once again confirmed the film’s release date as April 10, 2025.

Check out the official post here:

The movie Idly Kadai marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture after films like Pa Paandi, Rayaan, and NEEK. The film, which also features Dhanush in the lead role, is said to be a feel-good drama.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled official looks from the movie, depicting Dhanush and Nithya Menen pairing up. While the earlier looks showcased the film as being set in a village backdrop, the new poster takes a more contrasting turn.

Aside from Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay, the movie also features actors like Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran, and many others in key roles.

Coming to Arun Vijay’s work front, he was last seen in the movie Vanangaan, directed by Bala. The film, which was initially set to have Suriya in the lead, later went to Arun due to screenplay changes.

Advertisement

The action-drama flick depicted Arun as a deaf man who rises to challenges when faced with injustice. The movie was released on January 10, 2025, and received mixed reviews.

On the other hand, Dhanush is set to appear in the lead role in the movie Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has upcoming projects with directors Rajkumar Periasamy and Vetrimaaran in the pipeline.