Ikkat script was written in 7 days REVEALS Kannada film's director duo Esham and Haseen Khan

The story of Kannada film Ikkat is set right in the middle of the lockdown and the script of the film has been penned in just 7 days.

The trailer of the Kannada movie Ikkat was released recently and it is getting a good response on social media. The trailer has left the audience in splits and has set high expectations ever since its launch. Directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, the film that stars Nagabhushana and Bhoomi Shetty in the lead roles. The story of Ikkat is set right in the middle of the lockdown. The story of the film revolves around an unhappy married couple who are on the verge of getting a divorce. However, with no option left, they spend time with each other amidst the nationwide lockdown.

The makers of the film recently revealed that the story of the film was penned in 7 days. Yes, you read that right! Kannada film's director duo Esham and Haseen Khan revealed, "We were just sitting at home like everybody else in lockdown, wondering what will happen next. It was very difficult because there was no other film that was being shot at that time. We thought why don’t we take up this challenge and shoot something different, keeping all the lockdown restrictions in mind, of course. First, we actually wrote the story and script in 7 days. Then we planned to shoot the entire movie in one house and roped in the talent, a team with few crew members and actually wrapped up the shoot in 15 days. That’s how it happened and we still don’t know how we managed, but it was a fantastic experience. So, it was the lockdown that actually inspired us to do Ikkat."

The upcoming movie is expected to take viewers on a laughter riot. Ikkat is all set to release on 21st July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

