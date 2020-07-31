  • facebook
Ilaiyaraaja accuses Sai Prasad of threatening him; Music composer files a complaint against the latter

As per the latest news reports Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Chennai. The news reports also add that the music director Ilaiyaraaja has stated in his complaint that Sai Prasad and his men entered the suite that belongs to the composer at Prasad Studios.
The well-known music composer Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint against Sai Prasad who is the head of Prasad Studios for threatening him. The southern music director has accused Sai Prasad and his men of threatening him. As per the latest news reports Ilaiyaraaja has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Chennai. The news reports also add that the ace music director Ilaiyaraaja has stated in his complaint that Sai Prasad and his men entered the suite that belongs to the music composer at Prasad Studios.

He further adds that his equipment was destroyed along with the notes and other belongings. Ilaiyaraaja also mentions in his complaint to the Commissioner of Chennai that Sai Prasad sold off the composer's things which were expensive for a massive sum of money. Previously, it was reported that the well-known music director Ilaiyaraaja has locked horns with Sai Prasad ever since he became the head of Prasad Studios.

Sai Prasad is the head of Prasad Studios and is the grandson of the founder of the Studios, LV Prasad. The music composer who has many chartbusters to his credit had earlier on filed a petition against Sai Prasad. The news reports also mention how the composer had filed the case with the City Civil Court to obtain a restraining order against Sai Prasad and the men who work for him.

