Ilaiyaraaja rubbishes rumours about him returning the State and National Awards as baseless; Watch Video

It was rumoured yesterday that Ilaiyaraaja had plans to return his national and state awards due to unknown reasons.

A few weeks after the long battle between Ilaiyaraaja and the management of Prasad Studios came to an end, a rumour surfaced online, where it was claimed that Ilaiyaraaja has issued a statement about returning his State and National Awards. However, a video of the maestro has now surfaced online where he can be seen clarifying that the rumours were baseless and he never said any such thing.

He can also be seen clarifying that the rumour was started by an individual and it has nothing to do with him. It all started after a meeting which was attended by Dheena, who heads Isai Kalaignar Sangam. During the meeting, he spoke about the battle between Ilaiyaraaja and the management of Prasad Studios, which was apparently misunderstood. He issued a clarification video, where he stated that he only pointed out that it was in a bad taste when Prasad Studios’ management removed the awards from Ilaiyaraaja’s personal room and placed them at a warehouse.

He added that he said nothing about Ilaiyaraaja returning the awards. In December last year, Ilaiyaraaja’s spokesperson stated that the maestro was heartbroken to know that he could not get one last chance to see his personal room where he had been working for more than three decades. He alleged that all his belongings starting from photos to his Padma Bhushan Award were kept in Ilaiyaraaja’s personal room, which were removed and dumped at a warehouse. He added that Ilaiyaraaja withdrew all the legal proceedings against Prasad Studios’ management only to visit his chamber one last time.

