Ilaiyaraaja, Vijayendra Prasad nominated to Rajya Sabha; Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth & other celebs congratulate

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and film writer Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce and congratulate the respected artists on their nominations. As soon as the news reached peers in the film industry, several celebs from different South industries have been pouring congratulatory wishes to Ilaiyaraaja and Vijayendra

Chiranjeevi penned a note of pride as he wrote on Twitter, "Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @ilaiyaraaja the unparalleled Music Genius.Your presence in the Rajya Sabha would certainly add the touch of Genius to the Upper-house.A matter of personal delight for me as I had the good fortune of you composing music for several of my films."

The megastar also wished RRR writer, "Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry Shri.K.V.Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house."

Rajinikanth congratulated his dear friend and the legendary Ilaiyaraaja on being appointed as a member of Rajya Sabha. "My heartiest congratulations to my dear friend Ilayaraja, a musician, who has been appointed as a member of the Rajya Sabha," the superstar tweeted in Tamil.

Kamal Haasan, Vishal, Khushbu Sundar and many celebs wishes these dynamic artists.

Vijayendra Prasad is known for writing en highly-successful and popular films like Prabhas-starrer Bahubali franchise, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, Magadheera, and Mersal.