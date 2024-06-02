Ilaiyaraaja's 81st Birthday: Dhanush shares new special poster from his upcoming biopic

Dhanush's upcoming project Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most anticipated projects from the Tamil industry. The biopic has already generated a huge amount of buzz since its official announcement on March 20, 2024. On Ilaiyaraaja’s 81st birthday, Dhanush has treated fans with a glimpse into his biopic.

Meanwhile, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is celebrating his 81st birthday on June 2, 2024, and to make this occasion special, Dhanush shared a new special poster for his maestro.

Dhanush shares new poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic

During the early hours of June 2, Dhanush took to his social media platform X and shared a vibrant poster from his upcoming project. He also wrote a caption that read, “Happy birthday to the one and only @ilaiyaraaja sir.”

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen standing in front of a large crowd with his harmonium and his band in the back.

The official makers also took to their X platform and shared the same poster and a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to the one and only music maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.”

Soon after the post went online, fans took to Dhanush's comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness for the upcoming biopic and the music maestro's birthday. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday sir. God gives you more energy in this age."

Another one wrote, “Love you thalaiva can't wait for Ilaiyaraja vin Biopic.”

More about Ilaiyaraaja

As of yet, only Dhanush has been announced as the film's lead. Following their collaboration with Captain Miller, Arun Matheswaran and Dhanush will reunite for the second time. Connekkt Media, Mercuri Movies, and PK Prime Production formed a joint partnership to fund the project.

According to sources, Ilaiyaraaja would compose the soundtrack for the film. Although formal confirmation is awaited, it is reported that the biopic will focus on the achievements of the music maestro and his felicitation with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award.

The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Dhanush's upcoming films

Dhanush is currently gearing up for his high-octane thriller titled Raayan which is touted to be one of the most riveting projects of the actor. The flick boasts a stellar star cast that includes S J Suryah, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Saravanan, and many others in strong and pivotal roles.

The flick helmed by Dhanush is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. It is all set to hit the theaters on June 13, 2024.

ALSO READ: When Dhanush opened up on playing Ilaiyaraaja in biopic: ‘His music will tell me how to act like him’