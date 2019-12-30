Ilayaraja to be awarded with prestigious Harivarasanam Award

According to media reports, Kerala state government and Travancore Devaswom Board will be presenting music maestro Ilayaraja with the prestigious Harivarasanam award on January 9, 2020.

Musical maestro Ilayaraja has reportedly been chosen for the prestigious Harivarasanam Award by the Kerala Government for 2019. The winners of the award will be announced ahead of Makaravilakku festival in Sabarimala. Last week, Kerala Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the news. Apparently, Ilayaraja will be presented with the award on January 9, 2020, during a grand event at Sabarimala.

A cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, citation and plaque will be presented to the winners of the award. The award ceremony, which is being jointly presented by state government and Travancore Devaswom Board, has been taking place since 2012. Musicians, who have made huge contributions to secularism, will be presented with the award. So far, the award has been received by KJ Yesudas, P Susheela, SP Balasubrahmanyam, M Jayachandran, Gangai amaran, MG Sreekumar among the others. Ilayaraja has composed and sung thousands of songs in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Ilayaraja has crooned a song in Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Hero', directed by PS Mithran. The makers released the song on Twitter before the movie was released, and it ended up being a tremendous hit. Ilayaraja’s son Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the movie. In the movie, the song was played during the climax scene. The lyrical video has received a positive response from fans.

Credits :Times Of India

