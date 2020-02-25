Ilayaraja to compose music for the Tamil remake of Children Of Heaven? Find out

Maestro Ilayaraja has been roped in to compose music for the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Iranian film Children Of Heaven, directed by Saamy.

By now, we all know that director Saamy has been busy with the shooting of the official Tamil remake of Children Of Heaven. Now, in an interesting piece of news, Maestro Ilayaraja has reportedly been roped in to compose music for the remake of the timeless classic. Titled Akka Kuruvi, the film is a remake of celebrated Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s directorial. A report in The Times Of India suggests that the Maestro has started rerecording already and he will compose three to four songs for the film.

Talking to the English daily, director Saamy narrated how they got Ilayaraja get on board. He said that Raaja sir had earlier saind in an interview that movies like Children Of Heaven should be remade in Tamil. “Coincidentally, I had just acquired the remake rights of the film, so I approached him with my script. He was quite happy to learn about the remake, and asked me to first complete the film, saying he’d work on the music after that,” Saamy was quoted as saying by TOI.

As far as the story is concerned, it is about a brother sister relationship. The story revolves around the brother, who has lost his sister’s shoes, decides to participate in a running race so that he can take home the prize — a new pair of sneakers — for his sister. The director stated that the film will be a faithful remake of the original story. He also added that the music of Ilayaraja will travel with the story throughout the film.

