Ilayaraja, filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM Narendra Modi congratulates them

Legendary composer Ilayaraja and noted filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. After the nominations on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the respected artists on their nominations.

PM Modi took to the micro-blogging site and penned a congratulatory note for Ilayaraj as he heaped praise on his journey. The tweet read, "The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha (sic),"

Congratulating Bahubali writer and SS Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad, Modi wrote, "Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha (sic)."

In his illustrious career spanning over five decades, ace music director Ilayaraja has over 8500 songs in nearly 1500 movies, across nine different languages. Moreover, he has performed in over 20,000 concerts. Ilayaraja has also been honoured with five national awards, Padma Bhushan (2010), and the Padma Vibhushan (2018).

Talking about Vijayendra Prasad, the filmmaker has written highly-successful and popular films like Prabhas-starrer Bahubali franchise, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, Magadheera, and Mersal.

