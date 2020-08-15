  1. Home
Ilayaraja gets emotional as he wishes a speedy recovery to SP Balasubrahmanyam: Come back soon Balu; WATCH

Legendary musician Ilayaraja, who is a close aide of SPB, took to his Facebook page and posted an emotional video, where he wished his fried Balu a speedy recovery.
As SP Balasubrahmanyam’s health took a toss overnight, the hospital where the singer is receiving treatment for COVID 19, released a bulletin yesterday saying that the singer was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit. The hospital’s statement also stated that his health remains critical and a team of experts from the Critical Care Unit are monitoring the singer and that he is on life support. His fans and people from the industry have taken to social media and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Legendary musician Ilayaraja, who is a close aide of SPB, took to his Facebook page and posted an emotional video, where he wished his fried Balu a speedy recovery. In the video, he explained how their friendship grew along with their career in the music field. He also stated that they both are inseparable just like the ‘Swaras’ and in a ‘Raga’. An emotional Ilayaraja finished the video by saying, “Come back soon, Balu”.

Watch the video here:

On August 5th, SPB posted a video on his Facebook space and told his fans and followers that he tested positive for COVID 19 and that he was doing well. In the video, he told that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has isolated himself. Celebrities including AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi, Anirudh Ravichander, Chinmayi, Dhanush among the others took to their social media pages and requested their fans and followers to pray for the singer’s speedy recovery.

