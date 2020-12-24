Ilayaraja given ONLY 1 day to collect his belongings from Prasad Studios after the long spat finally ends

The Justice appointed advocate V Lakshminarayanan as the advocate commissioner to accompany Ilayaraja during his visit to the studio.

In what looks like an end to the long spat between Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios’ management, the maestro has been granted permission to enter the studio premises, according to report in DT Next. Apparently, the management has granted permission to Ilayaraja to enter his chamber and collect his belongings. However, they have mentioned that he cannot take more than a day to do so. Hearing the proceeding, Justice N Satish Kumar reportedly appointed advocate V Lakshminarayanan as the advocate commissioner to accompany Ilayaraja during his visit to the studio.

It was also stated in the report that if any grievances arrive during the process, both the parties have to communicate only through the advocate commissioner and they cannot have any personal exchange. This result comes after a long battle between Ilayaraja and the management of Prasad Studios. The report further added that Ilayaraja has stated in his affidavit that he is a man of his word and he has never gone back on his word. He also reportedly stated that he has only signed contract for 100 movies out of more than 1000 movies that he has composed music for.

For the unversed, in December last year, the Madras High Court had reportedly recommended having a mediation in the case relating to music maestro Ilayaraja and his composition room in Prasad Studios. Now, it looks like the spat between the parties has finally come to an end with this latest twist.

