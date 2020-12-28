Ilayaraja heartbroken after Prasad Studios removed his belongings from personal room, alleges his spokesperson

Apparently, Ilayaraja's personal room was broken open and his belongings were put in a warehouse.

After the Madras High Court mediated between music maestro Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios over the long battle between the parties, the maestro was granted permission to visit his chamber and vacate the same. However, he did not visit his chamber today and asked his team to vacate the premises after coming to know that his belongings from his personal room in the chamber were removed and dumped in a warehouse. His spokesperson alleged that his room was broken open and the management removed all his belongings from the room.

He added that Ilayaraja was heart broken after coming to know that his chamber was totally cleaned up without his knowledge. He said, “Only to visit his chamber one last time where he has been working for the past 35 years, Ilayaraja withdrew all his pleas against the studio management in the Court. However, after coming to know that all his belongings were removed, he has no reason to visit the place and he is heartbroken. All his belongings starting from photos to his Padma Bhushan award were kept in that room”, said his spokesperson.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s health stabilises: Picture of wife Latha welcoming him home with traditional aarti goes viral

Last week, when the hearing came up in Madras High Court, Justice N Satish Kumar reportedly appointed advocate V Lakshminarayanan as the advocate commissioner to accompany Ilayaraja during his visit to the studio. It was stated that the parties cannot have any conversation during the process of vacating the premises. It is also reported that Ilayaraja has plans to open his own recording studio in Chennai’s Kodambakkam.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Thanthi TV

Share your comment ×