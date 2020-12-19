Ilayaraja’s Tiff with Prasad Studio: Maestro appeals to court for access to his recording chamber

It was stated in a press release issued by Ilayaraja's team that he has not claimed for a title or a permanent procession in Prasad Studios but he only wants to access his chamber.

In the latest development in case of maestro Ilayaraja’s falling out with Prasad Studios, the ace musician has now appealed to the Court asking for a grant to access his recording chamber. Ilayaraja’s team had sent a press release, where they have explained the who situation. It was stated in the release that he has not claimed for a title or a permanent procession in Prasad Studios but he only wants to access his chamber.

It was stated in the release, “Shri. Ilaiyaraaja is NOT claiming Title or Permanent Possession of the suit schedule property. He is seeking justice for the illegal dispossession and unlawful denial of entry into his personal chamber without any prior notice and proper intimation and which is not in accordance with due process of law.”

For the unversed, in December last year, the Madras High Court has reportedly recommended having a mediation in the case relating to music maestro Ilayaraja and his composition room in Prasad studios. When Ilayaraja was asked to vacate the premises, he filed a case against the studio owners demanding to be allowed to continue at the same premises. However, the studio management has sought to vacate him from its Saligramam premises. Some reports also stated that he is all set to open his own recording studio. Apparently, he has bought a theater in Chennai’s Kodambakam and work for the studio’s construction is all set to begin soon. He has plans to launch it in September with a state of the art, well-equipped studio. However, it did not happen owing to the COVID 19 situation.

Credits :Times Of India

