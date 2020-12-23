Ilayaraja will NOT be permitted to enter Prasad Studios’ chamber; His representatives can collect belongings

Citing security reasons, Prasad Studios has told the Madras High Court that they cannot allow Ilaiyaraaja within their premises.

A day after it was reported that Prasad Studios has agreed to grant access to Ilayaraja to enter his chamber with some conditions, it is being reported that the studio management has reportedly issued a statement saying that they will not give access to the maestro but his representatives will be allowed inside the premises to collect his belongings. After the case came up, the Madras High Court also advised both the parties to reach a civil solution.

Citing security reasons, Prasad Studios has told the Madras High Court that they cannot allow Ilaiyaraaja within their premises. They denied access to his entry even though the Madras High Court suggested that a court-appointed supervisor could oversee his visit to the studio while he collected his belongings.

The whole issue started when Ilayaraja was asked to vacate the premises by the studio management. He filed a case against the studio owners demanding to be allowed to continue at the same premises. However, the studio management has sought to vacate him. According to some reports, Ilaiyaraaja has also filed a case against Prasad Studios demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation for allegedly damaging and getting rid of his musical instruments. He also alleged that his musical notes from the studio were also stolen.

