Ilayaraja's legal notice to SPB, Nadigar Sangam Election to Suchi leaks: 7 controversies that shook Kollywood

From Nadigar Sangam election to Ilayaraja's legal notice to singer SPB, here are top 7 controversies that shook Kollywood.

While Kollywood is not new for controversies, some issues are unforgettable. Some celebrities in Kollywood are known for making news for all wrong reasons, while the others are always targeted. Starting from Gemini Ganesan from the black-and-white era to the new age actors, we know that celebrities in the entertainment industry often get tangled in bad situations. Having known all the controversies that happened in Kollywood, here are top 7 unforgettable ones that happened in the recent past.

1. The star-studded affair of Nadigar Sangam Election

The Nadigar Sangam Elections in 2017-2018 was the most talk about in those years. While in the years before that no one would have even known about the election, after actor Vishal intervened, the election for actors’ association became front-page headlines. The matter escalated further and further with Vishal and Sarathkumar exchanging verbal blows at each other. Even today, the matters of Nadigar Sangam are being talked openly in public by celebrities who are blaming each other on gaps in the financial maintenances and so on.

2. Chinmayi Sripaada’s Me Too allegation against lyricist Vairamuthu

One of the biggest controversies of Kollywood is the sexual harassment allegation by Chinmayi against lyricist Vairamuthu. During the Metoo movement, which took the whole world by a storm, singer and dubbing artist Chinmayi alleged that she was harassed by Vairamuthu. She also brought in the name of Radha Ravi. This news was one of the infamous incidences of Kollywood. Even today, she often tweets about how she went through the situation and how she fought it with the help of her family.

3. Ilayaraja’s legal notice to SP Balasubrahmanyam

While we all love the combination of Ilayaraja and SP Balasubrahmanyam, when Ilayaraja issued a legal notice to the singer, it broke the internet. Maestro Ilayaraja stated in his notice that his compositions were being in many concerts and they are getting profited using his name. He prohibited people from using his name for their musical concerts and radio podcasts without taking prior permission.

4. The release of Kamal Haasan’s film Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan is no stranger to controversies. Be it his films or his personal life, Kamal Haasan has appeared on the headlines from time to time. Starting from Devar Magan to Virumaandi, almost all of his films run into controversies somehow. In fact, there are only a handful of Kamal Haasan movies which did not receive any backlash. However, the film that caused him some major trouble was Vishwaroopam. The film’s release was stopped due to various reasons. All the actor’s efforts went in vain and he had an emotional breakdown right in the middle of a press meet about the film. He even stated that he would move out of India as he has always been targeted. However, following a lot of cases and threats, when the film hit the big screens, it turned out to be a huge hit.

5. Suchitra’s infamous hashtag SuchiLeaks

A series of photos of celebrities including Anirudh Ravichander, Simbu, Trisha Krishnan among the others were leaked from the handle of singer Suchitra with the hashtag SuchiLeaks. A number of issues followed this leak including her husband and actor Karthik’s allegation that she has had a psychological issue. Recently, Suchitra opened up that her account was hacked and she felt bad for whatever happened with her Twitter handle.

6. Vishal and Mysskin’s war of words

The most recent controversy in the Kollywood industry happened when director Mysskin was sidelined from Vishal’s film Thupparivaalan 2. While Mysskin finished shooting of maximum portions of the film, Vishal replaced director Mysskin to helm the remaining portions. Produced by Vishal’s home banner Vishal Film Factory, Thupparivaalan 2 also has Prasanna in a key role. This followed with a series of allegations from both parties.

7. Sri Reddy’s allegations against many celebrities in the south film industry

Sri Reddy, an aspiring actor alleged that many directors, producers and actors from the South film industry had sexually abused her after promising offers to act in movies. While her main allegation was against actor Vishal, she also mentioned many others including Raghava Lawrence, she also included some big names of Tollywood. Her allegations made headlines when she participated in a nude protest against the exploitations.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×