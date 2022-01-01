Ileana D'Cruz begins 2022 with a super hot look in a purple bikini & we can't get over it; PIC

There is no denying that Ileana D’Cruz is one of the hottest actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress is an avid social media user and shared a hot pic as she kick-started the New Year 2022. She flaunted her new look in a bikini and we are in love with it.

Ileana D Cruz took to social media and shared a pic to welcome 2022 and wish fans a happy New Year. In the pic, she can be seen a purple bikini with short hair and super cool white gears. Her 2022 is the pure goals and we are in awe of it.

Sharing the pic, Ileana wrote, "Adios 2021! You were lovely in parts but you shall not be missed!2022 I’m gonna make you so bloody good!!!"

Ileana is not only a beach baby but also a fitness freak and a positive minded person. She often posts her in bikinis and sets major fitness goals.

