Ileana D'Cruz rejects the Telugu remake of Andhadhun starring Nithiin?

The latest buzz in the south film industry is that Ileana D'Cruz has declined the offer to star alongside Nithiin in the upcoming Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Ileana D'Cruz has acted in several Telugu and Bollywood films, and hence the makers of the Telugu remake were looking at Ileana D'Cruz for the role of . But, if news reports are to be believed then, Ileana D'Cruz has rejected the film, as she does not want to play negative roles. The Telugu remake of Andhadhun will see the Bheeshma actor Nithiin playing the lead role which was originally played by National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

There were news reports of Kundra making a comeback to the Telugu film industry with the remake of Andhadhun. The south star Nithiin is currently basking in the glory of his film called Bheeshma. The film also featured south siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The southern romance saga was helmed by ace director Venky Kudumula. The fans and film audiences gave the romance drama a thundering response to the film.

When the news of Nithiin playing the lead in Andhadhun's remake came to light, the fans and followers of the actor got very excited and wanted to hear more updates about the film. Not many details are out about the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. But the fans are hoping that the makers will soon announce the names of the cast members.

