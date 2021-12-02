Ileana D'Cruz is on 'vitamin sea' as she shares stunning pics in bikinis from Maldives vacation

There is no denying that Ileana D’Cruz is one of the hottest actresses in the Indian film industry. The actress is an avid social media user and often shares stunning pictures with epic captions, which are too good to miss out on. She is currently holidaying in the Maldives and shared some stunning pictures in bikini on social media.

Ileana is a total water baby and her Instagram feed is the proof of it. She shared a few stunning pictures from her Maldives holiday on Instagram. The pictures will surely give you major vacay goals. She can be seen posing in a bikini as she enjoys the beachy waves, sunset and mountains.

She is seen chilling at a pool wearing a white off-shoulder bikini and matching bottoms. The actress also shared a video from the beach and wrote, "Sun & the sea all to myself." In another pic, she opted for a red bikini and a purple bikini with a kaftan over it. Ileana looks like an absolute diva in the pictures.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last in Telugu with Ravi Teja in an action-romantic film Amar Akbar Anthony in 2018, which couldn’t perform well at the box office. The actress will be seen next in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. It marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua and addresses issues related to colourism in the Indian society.