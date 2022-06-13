Illaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankara Raja to make music for Venkat Prabhu's next with Naga Chaitanya?

Post working on Maanaadu and Manmatha Leelai, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has announced his next with Naga Chaitanya. The shooting for this forthcoming bilingual project is likely to begin on 23rd June in Hyderabad. This untitled venture will mark Naga Chaitanya’s 1st film in Kollywood.

As per the latest buzz regarding the film, the father-son duo Illaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have been roped in as music composers in the flick. The reports further suggest that the song recording for the film has already commenced today on 12th June in Chennai. Proving the same, an image of Illaiyaraaja in the studio along with Venkat Prabhu has surfaced on social media.

Although, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. Previously, the director had collaborated with Yuvan Shankar Raja for the 2022 family drama Maamanithan with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Meanwhile, this will be the first time Venkat Prabhu will work with his uncle Illaiyaraaja. It was also reported earlier that Arun Vijay might play the antagonist in the movie.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya is also waiting for the release of his sports drama, Thank You. Backed by Dil Raju, the flick has been helmed by Vikram Kumar. The film marks the second venture of the actor and director after Manam.

Now coming to the movie's technical crew, PC Sriram is the cinematographer for the film, and S Thaman is the music director. B V S Ravi has penned the story for Thank You and Naveen Nooli is the editor. Raashii Khanna will be seen as the leading lady in the movie, along with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor, and Sai Sushanth Reddy in significant roles.

The movie is expected to hit the cinema halls on the 8th of July this year. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of a hockey player, who is also an ardent fan of superstar Mahesh Babu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: In North, stardom is for those few stars who have...: Tamannaah Bhatia on fandom in South and North