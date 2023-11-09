Illegal landfilling: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film’s set construction halted by Municipality

Earlier this year, Prithviraj had announced that he would be joining hands with Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das for an upcoming film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. It is now being reported that the Perumbavoor Municipality has halted the set construction of the film due to illegal landfilling.

As per reports by Kerala Kaumudi, the Municipality took such action as the team behind the film was illegally filling paddy fields with soil. It is understood that the team was building a model of the Guruvayoor temple for the purpose of filming. However, it is reported that the Municipality issued the stop memo based on the complaint that the land is being filled.

Municipality cites lack of prior permission

The Municipality also cited that the team hasn’t received prior permission to construct sets. They also added that since the construction began without permission, it cannot be permitted further.

On the other hand, the makers of the film have revealed that they have submitted an application for permission and that they have been informed the application will be considered in the council meeting. VC Joy, whose son Jacob Joy owns the field in question, alleged that the stop memo was issued due to the personal interest of councilors. He also added that the memo was issued in his name, although the field is under the legal ownership of his son.

More about Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is helmed by Vipin Das and is his immediate work after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukuaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Yogi Babu, who is making his Malayalam debut, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, while the music has been composed by Ankit Menon. Additionally, the camera for the film has been cranked by Ravi Neeraj, known for his previous film Olam.

