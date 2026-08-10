I’m Game 1st Single Mazhavillaye Out: Armaan Malik serenades with breezy romantic song in Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Dulquer Salmaan starrer I’m Game is slated to release in theatres on August 20, 2026, coinciding with Onam this year. Ahead of the film’s release, the team has unveiled the first single, Mazhavillaye, crooned by Armaan Malik.

I’m Game 1st single Mazhavillaye

The makers recently shared the first single from I’m Game, titled Mazhavillaye. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the song features Armaan Malik ’s vocals, with Shrafu penning the lyrics.

Advertisement

Watch the track here:

The breezy romantic number features Dulquer Salmaan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead. With subtle romantic undertones, the track seems to establish the personal connection in Dan John’s life before the chaos takes over.

Moreover, actress Jayasudha and filmmaker Shyamaprasad also make appearances, possibly playing the protagonist’s parents.

More about I’m Game

The trailer for I’m Game was unveiled earlier. The film follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

With its funky presentation, the trailer showcased an unhinged performance from DQ, adding to the excitement surrounding his homecoming film. The slick action, stylish visuals, and energetic soundtrack further enhance its appeal, making it look like a promising theatrical experience.

Advertisement

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Kayadu Lohar, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, and others in key roles.

Slated to hit the big screens during Onam 2026, I’m Game is set for a box-office clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: Part 1 and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I’m Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role, and the makers unveiled the film’s first single, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, on Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Toxic Cast Salary: Did Yash receive Rs 50 crore for his upcoming action thriller? Here’s what we know