I’m Game: Dulquer Salmaan admits trailer refrains from actual plot of film; Confirms ‘fantasy’ element

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on September 3, 2026. Now, the actor-producer himself has confirmed that the actual plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed in the trailer, admitting to the fantasy element in the story.

Dulquer Salmaan confirms fantasy parts in I’m Game film

Speaking with the audience at a college in Hyderabad, Dulquer Salmaan said, “I’m Game trailer intentionally didn't reveal the film's surprise core concept involving fantasy elements, to preserve the theatrical experience.”

Earlier, it was reported that the film would be an action thriller in which the recipient of a hand transplant realizes that his new hand is intent on avenging the demise of its previous owner.

Interestingly, several rumours shared online ahead of the movie’s trailer release mentioned that the film would follow a similar storyline to the official synopsis. In the trailer, the protagonist, Dan John, is presented as someone who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Speaking about I’m Game , the actor said that his upcoming Telugu films and I’m Game all have distinct qualities, which he enjoys as an actor. He added that Dan John would surprise audiences, as it had been a while since he played such a bratty character.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

Initially, the film was set to release on August 21, 2026, coinciding with Onam. However, it was later postponed to September 3.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I’m Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role.

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