I’m Game New Release Date: Not August 21, Dulquer Salmaan’s action thriller to hit big screens on September 3

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was initially slated to release in theaters on August 20, 2026. However, as the makers are aiming for wider screening across India and abroad, they have decided to push its release date to September 3, 2026.

I’m Game Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers confirmed the new release date with an official post. As the team assured a simultaneous release across multiple languages, they said, “This decision has been made to give I’m Game the scale, reach, and theatrical platform it truly deserves, allowing audiences across different markets to experience it on the big screen. The wait gets a little longer, but the game gets bigger!”

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Here’s the post:

I’m Game follows Dan John, who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Speaking about the film at IFFM 2026 Australia, Dulquer Salmaan said, “If you have seen the glimpses from my upcoming Telugu films and this one, they all kind of stand out. That is what I really enjoy as an actor. Dan John is going to surprise you because it’s been a while since I played someone so bratty.”

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

As I’m Game steps out of the Onam race, the box-office clash in Malayalam cinema will now be between Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: Part 1 and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

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Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Following I’m Game, Dulquer Salmaan will headline Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Written and directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film stars Satvika Veeravalli and Shruti Haasan as the female leads.

Looking ahead, DQ also has Sri Sri in his lineup. The upcoming film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi. Dheekshith Shetty plays a pivotal role.

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