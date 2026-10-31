I’m Game OTT Release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan’s fantasy action film online

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released in theatres on September 3, 2026. Now, the movie is all set to premiere on OTT. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch I’m Game

I’m Game is all set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 6, 2026. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “The game is about to begin!” Apart from Malayalam, the movie will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of I’m Game

I'm Game follows Dan, a spoiled and irresponsible young man whose obsession with making a fortune stems from his desire to prove himself to his wealthy, disapproving father. Addicted to high-stakes money-making and driven by blind faith in luck, Dan becomes deeply involved in the cricket world, accumulating enormous debts through his reckless lifestyle. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is involved in a serious road accident that leaves one of his arms beyond recovery.

Although doctors manage to save him, Dan undergoes a hand transplant. Soon after regaining consciousness, he discovers that his new hand behaves independently, moving against his will and displaying extraordinary strength. He eventually learns that the hand belonged to Vicky, a celebrated cricketer who passed away under mysterious circumstances. Vicky's lingering consciousness remains connected to the hand, driven by an overwhelming desire to punish those responsible for his fate.

Dan is unwillingly drawn into Vicky's unfinished battle against Toni, a powerful figure controlling an extensive cricket network. With the help of Isha, a physiotherapist who helps him understand and manage his unusual condition, Dan gradually uncovers the truth behind Vicky's past and the forces responsible for his suffering.

What begins as a desperate attempt to regain control of his own life soon becomes a journey of transformation. As Vicky's extraordinary hand guides him through increasingly dangerous encounters, Dan moves beyond his selfish ambitions and learns to stand up for something greater than himself. Ultimately, he uses his newfound abilities to confront Toni and bring down his powerful network.

Cast and crew of I’m Game

I’m Game stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar , Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Parth Tiwari, and others in key roles. The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, with the screenplay penned by Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker, and Bilal Moidu.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films, the movie features music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Jimshi Khalid handles the cinematography, while Jomon T John is responsible for the additional visuals. Chaman Chacko serves as the editor.

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