I’m Game Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s stylish action thriller fumbles after an impressive first half and slick moments

I’m Game, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, was released in theaters on September 3, 2026. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the stylish action thriller features Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kathir, and more in key roles.

If you’re planning to watch the movie in theaters this week, here’s the Pinkvilla review.

The Plot

I’m Game follows Dan John, a man who lives life on the edge and relies on calculated risks and instincts. His deep involvement with a betting empire pulls him into chaos, with things going south after a hand transplant.

With the hand having its own flashback and motive, Dan is pulled into a gritty battle with a powerful person. The film explores how he deals with all of it and whether he manages to succeed in the end.

What works in I’m Game

I’m Game is a very technically savvy action thriller with a novel plot, especially for Malayalam cinema. The movie’s production values are evident in the scale, style, and grandeur with which it is presented, making it a slick watch in the first half.

While the opening act, initial world-building, and character introductions take their time, the onset of a certain fantasy element takes center stage and is entertaining to a point, especially in the pre-interval portions.

I’m Game carries forward mainly due to the bratty-like character played by Dulquer Salmaan. While most of the other characters fail to create a certain level of emotional connection, DQ, with his suaveness, takes the whole film to a grand elevation, making it worthwhile.

With the film holding down the fort with its style and swag, the action choreography is indeed fun to watch, complemented by good musical tracks from Jakes Bejoy, especially a terrific rap portion by Reble.

Moreover, the aesthetics and visuals of the film match its tone, making it a standout venture in terms of production value.

Watch the trailer:

What doesn’t work in I’m Game

I’m Game starts strong with its plot and introduction of the protagonist, but even Dulquer Salmaan couldn’t save the underwhelming aspects of the screenplay. The emotional backdrop of the entire narrative fails to register with the audience, so much so that the revenge perspective doesn’t necessarily play out effectively.

While the initial half does its best, the second half loses momentum, especially with its long and exhausting runtime. The movie feels like it is losing its footing in the latter part, making it feel sluggish at various moments.

As the movie loses its charm in the second half, I’m Game turns into a barrage of flavorless characters interacting with each other just for the sake of it. Even though the core concept is really good, the execution fails to live up to the narration, making the film feel flat and uninteresting later on.

The second half is where the cracks widen, and the narrative flattens into a generic, routine revenge trope, stripping the film of any real suspense. Pepe’s character arc was clearly designed as the film’s emotional anchor and a high-elevation pivot, but conventional writing reduces it to a middling subplot.

On the technical front, the cinematography, production design, and background score excel, though tighter editing would have helped keep the pacing intact, despite having Chamman Chacko at the helm. Dragged down by an uninspired revenge plot and villains, I’m Game ends up as a well-mounted but uneven blend of fantasy and adventure. Moreover, the background score also feels underwhelming at times.

The Performances

Dulquer Salmaan is the best aspect of the underwhelming film. Marking his homecoming after King of Kotha, the stakes were high for this venture, with DQ doing what he is best known for: playing a brat. The actor does his best within the comfort zone he is known for.

As Mysskin plays the primary antagonist, the director-actor’s portrayal doesn’t carry enough weight to make the character truly thrilling. While Kayadu Lohar feels underutilized, Antony Varghese Pepe does his best with the limited scope.

The Verdict

Dulquer Salmaan’s homecoming falls far from home and the heart of audiences. The film, while technically savvy and novel, has underwhelming narration, making I’m Game entertaining for some time but ultimately a one-time watch.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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